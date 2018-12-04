Training Programme on Preservation of Museum Artefacts Conducted in Tawang

NET Bureau

A seminar-cum-training and awareness and preservation of museum artefacts have been initiated by the Directorate of Research, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang at District Research Office. The seminar which began on Saturday (December 1) will conclude on Thursday (December 6). Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok along with Padmashree Ven Thupten Phuntsok and other senior monks from Tawang monastery graced the occasion.

N Ray, Keeper of state museum and Tawang DRO Tsering Yangchin and S Dutta, Keeper, spoke on the occasion about the purpose and importance of preserving the museum artefacts scientifically through chemical treatment.

Ven Thupten Phuntsok said, “We need to preserve these artefacts so that the coming generation could know about their past. We are almost losing our culture of pottery, and wooden bowl making, the younger generation should come forward and learn these dying arts and preserve them.”

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok said, “I am happy to know that the Department of Research, Tawang, is going to open its museum for public very soon, but the present museum needs more space and systematic presentation of artefacts. Though we have a museum in Tawang Monastery this museum of the department of research would further showcase artefacts of secular nature. The new museum in Tawang should be a full-fledged museum.”

He further requested the officials from the department of research present in the seminar to pursue the matter at their directorate level and asked DRO Tawang to do the same from her office also.