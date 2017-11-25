Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 25 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Transfer SC Quotas to ST in Assam Rifles Recruitment: Arunachal Governor to Rajnath

November 25
12:30 2017
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra on Friday called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi and discussed various issues including recruitment of the state’s youth in Assam Rifles.

The governor, who is on an official visit to the National Capital, also apprised the union minister about absence of scheduled caste candidates in the state and said the vacancies remained unfilled in the states quota for recruitment in Assam Rifles, an official release said.

He requested Singh to see to it that the states scheduled caste vacancies be transferred to scheduled tribe so that the recruitment numbers could justifiably be met for the benefit of eligible youth from the state.

Mishra, who recently met the Director General of Assam Rifles, called for further strengthening of the paramilitary force. He also suggested empowering the paramilitary forces to apprehend any person engaged in unlawful activity and attach officers from Narcotic Department with Assam Rifles units for prompt and effective action to control the drug menace in the state.

Expressing concern over the depleting population in the border areas due to non availability of infrastructure for the people living in remote areas, the governor suggested that a modest beginning could be made by taking up 3-5 villages and making them self sufficient in terms of dwelling, toilet facilities, health centres, schools, small shopping complex, water facilities, communication and emergency helipad.

Ration support could also be extended to them the same way as is being done to many villages in border areas, he said. Such schemes would go a long way in confidence building and sensitive border security scheme, the governor pointed out.

-PTI

Arunachal Pradesh GovernorBD Mishra
