Transgenders Demand Welfare Policy in Assam

Transgenders from Assam and parts of the country took to the street here in Tranagenders Pride, a procession demanding a state policy for welfare of the third gender, as directed by the Supreme Court in 2014.

The procession was organised by All Assam Transgenders Association, an organisation of over 5000 transgenders led by Swati Bidhan Baruah, a transgender rights activist.

Baruah said 1800 transgenders including some from Canada and assistant director of Jurassic Park movie also took part in Sunday’s procession.

Swati Bidhan Baruah, based here said a state policy for transgenders in Assam was required for welfare of the third gender, reservation of jobs and seats in educational institutes.

Swati Bidhan Baruah had filed a Public Interest Litigation in Guwahati high Court last year with a plea to direct the state government to formulate a state policy for welfare of the third gender, besides others. Following her PIL, the state social welfare department has formed a committee to work out a policy.

