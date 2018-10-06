Transport Operator in Police Net for Allegedly Running Coal Syndicate in Guwahati

NET Bureau

Acting on a tip-off, Basistha Police on Tuesday (October 2) evening arrested one person who has been allegedly involved in running Coal Syndicate Raj in the city. He was arrested from Prabhat Apartment in Beltola.

The coal mafia was identified as Subham Jain who works as a transport operator has been allegedly making fake challans and bills.

Basistha PS, OC, Nabajit Das Baghri said, “Subham is a veteran coal mafia who had been booked under a case bearing number 1224/18 for carrying out illegal coal mining activities without a proper license, he was found evading GST and Income Tax returns as well.”

Police sleuths have been targeting him for many years for his alleged illegal coal mining activities. He was taken into police custody for further investigation.

It may be mentioned here that there are several reports surfacing in the media that a few of the police personnel at Assam-Meghalaya border are being managed by the coal mafias in collusion with transport officials.

Moreover, overloaded trucks are also given a safe passage for around Rs 1,000 per truck. Normally, an overloaded truck has to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 and an additional Rs 1,000 for each tonne exceeding the permissible limit of 9 tonnes.

Sources informed that nearly half a dozen of such brokers operate in the area through which the coal syndicate has been thriving. The police said a hunt is on to nab all the brokers, most of who have been identified.

Source: The Sentinel