Wed, 09 May 2018

Northeast Today

Transport Subsidy, Other Incentives to Sikkim Organic Farmers

Transport Subsidy, Other Incentives to Sikkim Organic Farmers
May 09
11:12 2018
The Sikkim government will provide transport subsidy and other incentives to organic farmers of the state over the next five years, Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has said.

Chamling also urged landowners not to keep any cultivable land barren, and grow multiple crops which will fetch good returns for them and meet the growing demand for organic produces in the domestic market and outside.

“Over the next five years, the state government will be providing transport subsidy, goods compensation, crop insurance and price support in order to encourage organic farmers and to ensure success of the organic mission,” he said at a mass contact programme in West Sikkim on Monday.

The chief minister said it has been decided to allot shops in a Gangtok market only to organic growers and similar markets would be set up in all other district headquarters so that farmers get a ready place to sell their produces.

“The demand for organic products is growing globally. With Sikkim being the only fully organic state, there are a host of opportunities to be explored for which the youths should come to the forefront and utilize all the opportunities coming their way with support from the state government,” Chamling added.

-PTI

