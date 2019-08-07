Travelling With Elders: Here’s How Senior Citizen Travel Insurance Can Help

NET Bureau

Several unforeseen problems can arise while travelling. Especially while travelling abroad, there can be unavoidable circumstances that can leave you stranded or in dire need of financial support. That is why getting travel insurance is a must, especially while travelling overseas.

Now, travelling is not limited to a certain age group. Also, most people,after reaching their retirement age, make plans to explore the world. However, with old age, the problems that might occur during travels also increase considerably.

Health-related issues, for instance, is one of the main concerns that arise while travelling after reaching a certain age. Thus, travel insurance for senior citizens is something that must be included in the itinerary while travelling with elders.

Travel insurance for senior citizens: what does it imply?

Before applying for travel insurance online, you must learn about what it implies to get travel insurance for senior citizens.

Now, while travelling, many unforeseen situations can arise,which can put you in a fix. For instance, theft, loss of important documents, loss of luggage and most important medical emergencies are some of the most critical situations that can occur during your overseas travel leading you to face a tumultuous situation, especially financially.

Getting the best travel insurance in India guards you against these situations. Even though you might find getting travel insurance a bit expensive, it can save you from a lot of trouble later!

If you are travelling with senior citizens,especially, health-related risks are always something that you should be preparedfor. And seeking treatment in foreign countries without insurance can be extremely expensive. That is why getting travel insurance while travelling with elders is a prerequisite that you must fulfil while getting your tickets.

With insurance, you can easily get cashless hospitalisations, treatment or check up in a foreign country and don’t have to worry about the consequent bills.

However, before you buy travel insurance online, there are a few things that you should look for!

What are some of the things covered under travel insurance for senior citizens?

Following are few of the areas covered under the best travel insurances in India:

Cover for pre-existing illnesses:

This is especially important for older people because most of them suffer from pre-existing ailments for which they might need treatment during their travels. This cover protects you from expense incurred for treatment of these illnesses.

Medical emergencies:

Travel insurance for senior citizens covers minor and major medical emergencies,including risks like injuries, diseases and even death.

Expenses incurred from medical evacuation:

An older person can have several medical emergencies and need to travel back to India immediately. Travel insurance can reimburse the expenses incurred due to emergency travels of this nature.

Dental treatment expenses:

Dental treatment in a foreign country can be as expensive as seeking any other treatment. Travel insurance helps to provide financial protection against seeking dental treatment in a foreign country.

Baggage loss:

Getting travel insurance helps to protect against baggage loss. While it can happen to anyone, for senior citizens losing their baggage can be quite a harrowing experience, especially since their baggage contains medicines and other healthcare aids.

Flight/trip cancellation or delay:

Travel insurance provides reimbursements for any additional costs that are incurred when flights or trips are delayed or cancelled. For senior citizens getting reimbursed for these unforeseen cancellations or sudden shifts in plans can provide a semblance of security.

Other financial emergency coverage:

The best travel insurance for senior citizens provides coverage against various personal liabilities as well as financial assistance if the need arises.

How to get the best travel insurance for senior citizens?

The trick to getting a good insurance plan is to conduct the necessary research. There are quite a few companies in India that offer travel insurance for senior citizens. However, to avail the best of them,it is crucial to know about the things to look for while getting insurance as well as comparing the different ones available in the market.

Following are few of the important things that you should look for to get the best travel insurance in India:

What areas does the insurance cover:

The primary difference between regular travel insurance and insurance,specifically for senior citizens is that there is no cap on the age of the person insured. Most of the insurance for senior citizen is for people between the ages of 71 and 80. Thus you should look for insurance that covers the areas mentioned above.

Premium for the insurance:

When you buy travel insurance online, you must know the premium you have to pay for it. Premium is calculated based on factors like sum assures, places you are travelling to and even the duration of your trip. Thus before getting the insurance, you must know the basis on which the premium is calculated to choose the best option.

Know which areas are excluded:

To buy the best travel insurance for senior citizens online, it is important to know which areas are excluded in the insurance. For instance, some plans do not cover pre-existing medical conditions, injuries incurred from adventure sports etc. Thus make sure you check the nitty gritty of the plan before buying it.

Checking with the things mentioned above can help you to buy the best travel insurance online. So before packing to take off for your trip abroad, especially if you are travelling with senior citizens, make sure to get travel insurance to be protected against any unforeseen mishap!