Treat Puducherry as ‘transgender': CM; calls administrative hurdles by Lt Governor ‘embarrassing’

NET Bureau

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy has sparked row asking the Central government to declare the Union Territory as “transgender” as the Centre treats it sometimes as a state and sometimes as a UT.

The CM gave this statement while participating in the “Challenges to India’s fiscal federalism” workshop.

Speaking at the event he said that when it comes to central schemes or centrally sponsored schemes the Centre treats us like a state. However, when it comes to the implementation of various schemes, Puducherry becomes a UT.

He further lamented that the UT gets only 30 per cent of the share while the remaining is taken away by the Centre.

“I told them to declare us as transgender. We are not here nor there. This is our position. We want a state rule,” he said.

The CM claimed the Centre was ignoring Puducherry in the allocation of grants to support the territorial budget besides cutting down the grant from 30 per cent to 26 per cent.

Talking about the ‘obstacles’ faced in implementing free rice scheme, he said that the lack of Centre’s adequate support and administrative hurdles from Lt Governor had been embarrassing his government.

Source: Times Now News