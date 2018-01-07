A moderate quake measuring 6 on the Richter Scale jolted regions around the India-Myanmar border on Sunday afternoon, with tremors felt in Manipur, officials said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the quake occurred at a depth of 35 km below the surface and was recorded at 12.17 p.m. The epicentre was calculated at latitude 24.7 degrees north and 94.7 degrees east, falling in Myanmar-India (Manipur) border region.

“We have received phone calls with people reporting tremors in parts of Manipur. The actual origin is, however, not exactly Manipur but towards the Myanmar-India border,” said an official.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage to properties, the official added.

