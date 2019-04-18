Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 18 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Tribal Girl Opens Maoist Area’s First Medical Shop

Tribal Girl Opens Maoist Area’s First Medical Shop
April 18
13:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A 23-year-old tribal girl has opened the first medical store in Chhattisgarh’s remote Abujmarh forest, a Maoist stronghold, reported Times of India. It’s a boon for the locals who had to travel 70km to find a proper pharmacy in the dense woodland of about 3900 sq km.

Kirta Dopra belongs to the Muria tribe and with the help of the local sarpanch, panchayat secretary and local residents, she was able to set up shop in the middle of the forest, in Orcha at the Narayanpur district. The forest had been declared as a “liberated zone” by the Maoists and had few government facilities. When the Jan Aushadi Kendra in the area was shut down, Kirta started asking the locals what medicines they require so that everything is need is available.

Kirta told TOI”It was not easy to set up a medical store in such an inaccessible region. We fought hard to make it happen. I feel happy that my people and residents of this region won’t have to travel long distances to buy medicines. It will save time, money and perhaps lives.”

Though the Orcha community health centre is responsible for giving out free medicines, it’s usually not well-stocked. It is difficult to successfully run a government centre in a Maoist area. The chief medical officer of Narayanpur, Dr Anand Ram Gota, applauds the young girl’s initiative.

Naraynpur’s chief medical officer, Dr Anand Ram Gota told TOI.”She has tied up with a pharmacist to open the medical store. While the bulk of medicines locals need are available at the community health centre, there are times when it faces a shortage. The medical store will be very beneficial for the locals.”

Source: The Quint

Tags
First Medical ShopMaoist AreaTribal Girl
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.