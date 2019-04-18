Tribal Girl Opens Maoist Area’s First Medical Shop

NET Bureau

A 23-year-old tribal girl has opened the first medical store in Chhattisgarh’s remote Abujmarh forest, a Maoist stronghold, reported Times of India. It’s a boon for the locals who had to travel 70km to find a proper pharmacy in the dense woodland of about 3900 sq km.

Kirta Dopra belongs to the Muria tribe and with the help of the local sarpanch, panchayat secretary and local residents, she was able to set up shop in the middle of the forest, in Orcha at the Narayanpur district. The forest had been declared as a “liberated zone” by the Maoists and had few government facilities. When the Jan Aushadi Kendra in the area was shut down, Kirta started asking the locals what medicines they require so that everything is need is available.

Kirta told TOI”It was not easy to set up a medical store in such an inaccessible region. We fought hard to make it happen. I feel happy that my people and residents of this region won’t have to travel long distances to buy medicines. It will save time, money and perhaps lives.”

Though the Orcha community health centre is responsible for giving out free medicines, it’s usually not well-stocked. It is difficult to successfully run a government centre in a Maoist area. The chief medical officer of Narayanpur, Dr Anand Ram Gota, applauds the young girl’s initiative.

Naraynpur’s chief medical officer, Dr Anand Ram Gota told TOI.”She has tied up with a pharmacist to open the medical store. While the bulk of medicines locals need are available at the community health centre, there are times when it faces a shortage. The medical store will be very beneficial for the locals.”

Source: The Quint