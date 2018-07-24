Tribal Student Bodies Imposes Bandh Along NH-2 in Manipur

NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi

For the second time, the Joint Tribal Students’ Bodies, Manipur break the present Manipur BJP Government record of evading bandh along the National Highways in the state when it successfully imposed highway bandh along Imphal-Dimapur road (NH-2) in the hill areas of Manipur on Monday more particularly in Kangpokpi District.

Earlier, the JTSB-M had imposed indefinite hill areas bandh over the issue of recruitment of lecturers for Tribal Language (MIL) subjects and other issues including incorporation of 10% weightage for B.Ed degree holders in the recruitment of lecturers as per guidelines of NCTE, 2014, immediate restoration of normalcy in the functioning of Manipur University and to constitute a high level independent inquiry commission so as to solve the frequent serious problems in Manipur University in the last decade.

It had relaxed the stir temporarily following an agreement on July 8 with the state Government over the issue of recruitment of lecturers for Tribal Language (MIL) subjects.

However, the Joint Tribal Students’ Bodies, Manipur had announced on Sunday to re-impose the indefinite Manipur hill areas bandh against closing down of Manipur University for such a long period, Moreh terror attack on July 13 and Churachandpur’s assault.

The Joint Tribal Students Bodies Manipur comprised of Thadou Students’ Association, General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ), Siamsinpawlpi, General Headquarters (SSPP-GHQ), Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation, North East India (RNSO-NEI) and Liangmei Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland (LNKR-AMN).

Highway bandh along Imphal-Dimapur road on Monday, which is part of the JTSB-M stir, was enforced from 6 am in Kangpokpi district by volunteers of JTSB-M between Kangpokpi DHQs and Motbung. Volunteers including men and women were seen blocking the highway monitoring the movement of vehicles. Those vehicles from the purview of the bandh were given passage but those vehicles under the purview of the bandh were sent back or halted.

Volunteers at Motbung were seen halting a good number of loaded trucks escorted by security forces for few hours while several passenger wingers were seen halted at Motbung Bazar. Business establishments between Kangpokpi DHQs and Gamgiphai were seen remained closed for the day.

Kangpokpi police and other security forces were also seen along the highway monitoring the situation.

Speaking to media persons at Motbung, Thangtinlen Haokip, Spokesperson, JTSB-M said that with the inaction and outrageous attitude of the state government over the issues of the prolonged and indefinite closing down of Manipur University, Moreh terror attack on July 13 and brutal assault of peaceful protesters and student leaders at Churachandpur on July 6, we are left with no option but to resume the previously relaxed indefinite bandh in hill areas of Manipur to seek justice and protest against the government’s mistreatment.

In connection with the Manipur University impasses, JTSB-M Spokesperson said we have made our position clear over the impasse in Manipur University since May 30 due to the agitation of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) and Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) for removal of the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Adya Prasad Pandey, that an inquiry commission or a fact finding committee be set up to investigate into the allegations against the VC and that whether to remove the VC or not should be based on the report of the fact finding committee.

“To remove the Vice Chancellor based on him being a ‘Mayang’ or allegations that have been refuted by the Vice Chancellor himself and not yet investigated or substantiated by a competent authority (the fact finding committee) is totally unfair and against natural justice and rule of law”, he added.

He also said that Professor Pandey has shown high level of efficiency, transparency, integrity and justice without any bias in any manner. Since he became the VC, there have been many positive developments in the university. Reservation policy in staff recruitment and student admissions has been followed as per guidelines without any manipulation or prejudice.

He further said that if the agitating students and teachers are adamant that the VC position has to be held by a local person and not ‘Mayang’, then they should demand for decentralization of the university to make it a state university rather than paralyzing the whole affairs of the university and rendering the careers of thousands of Manipur students in jeopardy. The careers of thousands of students already at stake should not be compromised.

He continued that now that the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has instituted a fact finding committee to investigate into the allegations against the VC, the agitating students and teachers should allow the university to function normally until the committee has completed its inquiry and come up with recommendations based on their fact finding.

The state government, being responsible for law and order, should take up effective measures to facilitate resumption of normal academic and administrative activities in the university, JTSB-M Spokesperson asserted.

Strongly condemning the alleged terror attack and attempted mass murder on innocent children, student leader and civilians at Gamnom Veng, Moreh at 2 am on July 13, JTSB-M Spokesperson said that we are disgusted that the government have not even arrested the perpetrators till now while adding that we are also appalled over the Government inaction against the violent KSO activists who assaulted TSA Kangvai president, Thangminlun Haokip, and terrorized others during the joint tribal student associations’ bandh on July 6 in connection with recruitment of tribal MIL teachers and the impasse in Manipur University.

The JTSB-M appeals the agitating students and teachers to stop their agitation, and the state government to make genuine and effective efforts for the return of normalcy in the university before it is too late. Otherwise, tribal students will start to demand affiliation of colleges in the hills to another university, it added.

It also asked the state Government to take up stringent actions against the culprits of Moreh terror attack; immediately arrest all those involved in the attacks and the masterminds behind and bring them all to justice and also remove the group responsible permanently from Moreh and its surrounds.

It further asked the state government to arrest all the culprits involved in the assault and terrorizing of peaceful protesters and student leaders in Churachandpur on 6 July 2018 and bring them to justice.

If the state Government fails to fulfill the demands of the students’ bodies within few days, JTSB-M will be compelled to intensify the stir, it added.