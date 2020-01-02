Tribute paid to martyrs of anti-CAA stir

NET Bureau

As tribute to the martyrs of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, people lit up the streets and frontyards of their houses with earthen lamps and candles on Wednesday evening at a call given by the All Assam Students’ Union and 30 organisations representing different ethnic communities of the State.

Spontaneous participation in the tribute programme across the State marked the first day of the New Year 2020. Even the commercial, social as well as educational institutions also remembered those who lost their lives in the anti-CAA movement, through lighting lamps.

In Guwahati, educationist Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury lit earthen lamps in the frontyard of the Swahid Bhawan, the city office of the AASU, and he was followed by a number of litterateurs, artistes, the AASU leadership and students.

Reiterating their pledge to continue the movement till the Act is scrapped, AASU leaders Dipanka Kumar Nath and Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs won’t go in vain and the people of Assam would continue their democratic opposition against the contentious legislation.

Addressing the students, AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya criticised the State government for its silence over the killing of innocents in the name of suppressing the anti-CAA stir.

Source: The Assam Tribune