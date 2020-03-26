TRIHMS to be designated as COVID-19 hospital to deal with the pandemic

NET Web Desk

The lone medical college hospital of the state – Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) – has been designated as the COVID-19 Hospital to deal with all cases related to the Corona Virus pandemic.

This was decided by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu while taking a meeting of the State Task Force on COVID-19 here today, which was attended by TRIHMS and state Health officials.

The Chief Minister suggested that other hospitals in the state capital like the Itanagar based Rama Krishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) will take over the responsibility to take care of routine health issues of the people.

While pointing that it was encouraging to note that not a single positive case has been detected in the state yet, he however cautioned against complacency and said everybody, especially the health department, has to remain on their toes for any eventuality.

“We have to be well prepared for any kind of mass outbreak of the disease, which has no cure yet and put all our resources to tackle any kind of emergency situation. Therefore, it is but necessary for us to have a separate hospital with adequate facilities to deal with the pandemic,” Khandu asserted.

He requested TRIHMS to share manpower and expertise of the college in the fight against the virus.

Khandu expressed grave concern over the reported supply of poor quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to doctors and health workers. He said the supplied PPEs have been withdrawn and the government has ordered fresh procurement.

“We will not compromise with safety of our frontline workers and legal action has been initiated against the defaulters,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed that all PPE consignments must be vetted by a technical team before disbursement to the health workers.

Appealing people not to panic but stay at home, he said the state government is in constant touch with its Assam counterpart and ensuring free and timely flow of essential commodities.

“As there’s no cure for the disease, prevention through social distancing is the only way out. I appeal all to please take the lockdown seriously and stay at their homes. We will ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities,” Khandu appealed.

He also appealed for religiously following the social distancing advice while buying essential commodities both by customers and vendors.

While assuring cooperation and support to all those who are being quarantined or have taken self-quarantine, Khandu urged Arunachalee students stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown not to panic. Instructions have been given to all Resident Commissioners and Deputy Resident Commissioners to extend all possible help to such students as called for.

Meanwhile, as announced by the Chief Minister through a video message a day earlier, the state government today approved sanction of Rs 1000 aid to all BPL card holders of the state.