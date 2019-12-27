Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 27 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Trinamool Congress announces Rs 5 lakh for families of 2 killed in Mangaluru protests

December 27
16:30 2019
NET Bureau

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The state president of the TMC’s trade union wing, Dola Sen, said cheques of Rs 5 lakh each will be handed over to the family members of the deceased during a proposed visit by a TMC delegation to Mangaluru.

The announcement comes after Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa put on hold the compensation to families of the two persons who were allegedly killed by police firing during the protests.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Kolkata on Thursday, said the TMC delegation would soon visit Karnataka to meet the families of those killed and hand over the ex-gratia amount to them. She also called out Karnataka CM for not keeping its promises.

Yediyurappa had told reporters on Wednesday that the state government would not give “a single rupee” to families of the deceased if an investigation found that they were involved in violent protests against the Act on December 19.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of protests against the National Register of Citizens and the new citizenship law, asserted that peaceful protests will continue till Citizenship Act is repealed.

Source: The Statesman

