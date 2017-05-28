Sun, 28 May 2017

Northeast Today

Trinamool Ready for Poll Battle in Tripura: Mukul Roy

Trinamool Ready for Poll Battle in Tripura: Mukul Roy
May 28
12:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has geared up its party machinery in Tripura for the 2018 Assembly elections in the state, party vice-president Mukul Roy said on Saturday.

“We have geared up our party machinery for the election and the main fight would be between the TMC and the CPI-M. We would oust them from power,” Roy, who arrived here on a two-day visit of organisational work in the party, said.

Without naming the BJP, Roy said that one party is claiming to be the main opposition, but the main electoral battle would only be with the TMC. Roy also alleged that opposition parties were trying to disturb peace in West Bengal which will not be tolerated.

“We will always project Mamata Banerjee as our leader and win all the zilla parishads in the next panchayat elections in West Bengal,” he added.

Regarding Presidential polls, he said that the opposition parties in the country are organised and they would announce their presidential candidate soon after the announcement by the ruling party.

-PTI

Tags
Mukul RoyTrinamool
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.