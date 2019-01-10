Tripartite Talks Entity UPF Meets Newly Elected Mizoram Chief Minister

NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi

The United People’s Front (UPF), a conglomerate of eight armed groups of the Kuki (Zo) people in Manipur who are currently engaged in Political Dialogue with the Government of India meet the newly elected Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga on January in Aizawl, the state capital of Mizoram.

Eight delegates of the United People’s Front led by its General Secretary, ST Thangboi congratulated the Mizo National Front on their grand success in the recently concluded Mizoram Assembly Election and especially congratulate Zoramthanga on becoming the 9th Chief Minister of Mizoram.

The press communiqué signed by UPF Information & Publicity Secretary, Thanglenlal Doungel stated that the (UPF) is happy to see the Mizo National Front (MNF) forming the Government in Mizoram on people’s choice, who have once toiled and bled for its people and stood on the battlefront.

It also said that UPF leaders who met the new Chief Minister Mizoram reiterate the contribution of the Kuki (Zo) brothers who have fought alongside MNF during the armed movement while paying homage to the Kuki (Zo) martyrs of MNF from Manipur whose lives have been sacrificed during the MNF movement.

It further said that a martyrs’ Cemetery has been constructed in the heart of Aizawl city by Zoramthanga during his Chief Ministership in 2002.

“UPF and its constituent organisations have no intention to disturb peace and harmony in Mizoram”, it said while adding that our political goal is to set up a separate administrative unit, Kukiland/Zoland Territorial Council in Manipur within the constitution of India.