Mon, 31 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Triple Talaq Bill Debate Pushed To January 2

Triple Talaq Bill Debate Pushed To January 2
December 31
16:19 2018
NET Bureau

Three days after the Triple Talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, the revised bill that will make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence, was to be tabled for debate in the Rajya Sabha today, but will now be taken up on January 2 as the upper house was adjourned several times amid uproar in the house. The revised bill makes instant Triple Talaq - the practice of Muslim men to call for divorce by saying “Talaq” thrice- an offence with a jail term up to three years and a fine for the husband. As per a suggestion by TMC’s Derek O’Brien, the bill is to be referred to a joint select committee of the Rajya Sabha. The Congress on the other hand said it won’t allow the bill to be passed in its current form, and has made it mandatory for its lawmakers to attend today’s session.

 

Source: NDTV

