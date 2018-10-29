Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 29 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura: 20 CPI(M) Supporters injured in Mob Attack

October 29
10:50 2018
NET Bureau

At least 20 CPI(M) supporters were injured when a mob attacked a rally taken out by the party in South Tripura district on Saturday, police said.

The CPI(M) activists took out a rally demanding a probe into the Rafale deal when a mob attacked them, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, Jai Singh Meena said that a rally was organized by CPI(M) supporters at Belonia town, about 110 km from here this morning, which came under attack from about 25 people.

“The police immediately rushed to the spot and the attackers fled the spot…,” the SP said.

The CPI(M) alleged that supporters of ruling BJP attacked the rally. “Those who attacked our rally were all hooligans of BJP. The police were present when we were attacked,” CPI(M).

He claimed that CPI(M) South Tripura district secretary, Basudeb Majumder, executive member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Parikshit Murasingh were among the injured.

The BJP state spokesperson Ashok Sinha denied the CPI(M) allegations and said the communist party had a habit of “levelling false, baseless and politically motivated” allegations.

“This is not the culture of BJP to attack political opponents. Our party had nothing to do if some local people attacked them. BJP cant be blamed for it,” Mr Sinha said.

 SOURCE: NDTV
