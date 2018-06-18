Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 18 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura Assembly to Begin Budget Session on Tuesday

Tripura Assembly to Begin Budget Session on Tuesday
June 18
14:24 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Tripura Assembly will begin its 11-day budget session from Tuesday, Speaker Rebati Mohan Das said on Monday.

“Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma would lay the budget for the current fiscal (2018-19) on the first day of the 11-day session of the Assembly,” Das told the media. He said two important bills were likely to be submitted during the session which would continue till June 29.

Opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist legislators are likely to raise the issue of “food and job crisis in the rural, interior and tribal areas”.

“A severe crisis of food and rural jobs is putting the people in the rural, interior and tribal areas in a harsh distress condition while the state government remained inactive and busy with other non-serious issues,” Deputy Opposition Leader Badal Choudhury said.

Congress-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Biswabandhu Sen is likely to be the Deputy Speaker of the assembly unopposed.CPI-M Chief Whip Tapan Chakraborty said the part was yet to decide to field any candidate for the Deputy Speaker’s election.

“Our legislature party would meet here on Monday evening to decide the strategies for the assembly session,” he told IANS.

This is the second session of the Tripura assembly after the BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura alliance came to power on March 9 after trouncing the CPI-M led Left Front in the February 18 assembly polls.

-IANS

Tags
Tripura assembly
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.