Tripura Assembly Unanimously Approves GST Bill

Left-ruled Tripura in a special assembly session on Thursday approved the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill unanimously. Opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress legislators did not oppose the bill.

The bill tabled by Tripura Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha on the first day of the three-day special assembly session on Tuesday was passed on Thursday without any discussion.

“Passing of the GST Bill was mandatory to roll out the new indirect tax regime in the state along with other states and union territories of the country,” Saha told the house before the bill e was approved by voice vote.

The Tripura government on May 12 held a meeting of all legislators and a workshop for the media in Agartala on May 20 to apprise them about the nitty-gritty of the legislation.

On April 6, Parliament passed four legislations, paving the way for the rollout of the GST from July 1. Most of the states in the country have already passed the state GST Bill.

-IANS