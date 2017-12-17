Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 17 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Tripura BJP Worker’s Body Found from Drain

Tripura BJP Worker’s Body Found from Drain
December 17
10:49 2017
The body of a BJP worker bearing multiple cut injuries was on Saturday recovered from Srirampur in Kanchanpur subdivision of North Tripura district, about 190 kilometres from Agartala, police said.

The body, identified to be of Sunil Deb (45), was found from a drain on Saturday morning with two cut wounds on lower shanks and was sent for postmortem, officiating S P (Police Control), Har Kumar Debbarma told reporters.

BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb condemned the incident and said it resembled the series of killings of RSS and BJP workers in Kerala.

-PTI

