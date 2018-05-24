Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 24 May 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura CM Announces Relief for Sreejith’s Kin

Tripura CM Announces Relief for Sreejith’s Kin
May 24
16:27 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the family of Sreejith, who died due to alleged police torture last month.

Deb, who is in Kerala for a by-poll election campaign, visited Sreejith’s residence after landing in Kochi in the morning.

Sreejith, 26, was taken into police custody on April 6 in connection with a suicide case. Three days later, he died due to alleged custodial torture.

After his death, it turned out that he was wrongly picked up by the police, who took him as someone else.

Sreejith, a resident of Aluva, Kochi, is survived by his mother, wife and two children. Earlier, Kerala government, too, had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family.

-ANI

Tags
Sreejith Tripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.