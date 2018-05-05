Tripura CM Asks Centre to Ensure Removal of Port Restriction Imposed by Bangladesh

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday asked the Centre to ensure removal of port restrictions on several items imposed by Bangladesh so as to increase export to the neighbouring country.

Addressing an interactive session of the chief ministers of northeastern states on ‘Act East Policy’ that was chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi, Deb also said the Ministry of External Affairs should take initiative for implementation of BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) motor vehicle agreement for free movement of vehicles from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka.

Deb said during 2016, total volume of trade between Tripura and Bangladesh was Rs 304. 83 crore and export from Tripura was only Rs 4.60 crore. Thus, there is severe trade deficit being faced by Tripura due to port restrictions imposed by Bangladesh on the items exported from Tripura.

The chief minister requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take appropriate measures to remove trade restrictions on 27 items from Tripura to Bangladesh so as to improve the trade of Tripura with Bangladesh and to reduce the trade deficit significantly, a state government statement said.

Deb said the MEA should take initiative to operationalise Chittagong port, which is only 75 km from Sabroom (South Tripura), and resolve other relevant issues.

The chief minister said at present there has been no significant investment from Bangladesh into Tripura or other parts of the Northeast and the neighbouring country should be persuaded.

Deb also said Bangladesh has not taken up all the necessary measures for activating the Land Customs Stations (LCS) due to which bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Tripura is hampering.

