Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb briefs Nadda on State political scenario

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who relinquished the post of the State BJP president recently, met newly-elected BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi and briefed him on the political scenario in Tripura.

During the meeting, Deb solicited suggestions from the BJP national president to further strengthen the party in the State. The meeting came in the backdrop of election of the new State president.

Although Dr Manik Saha, a close aide of Deb, was elected as the new party president, the BJP State committee has not been reconstituted yet. Party sources said the State BJP would get a new committee after the Delhi Assembly elections.

Besides Nadda, the Chief Minister called on Union ministers Pijush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar, and took up issues concerning the State with them.

During the meeting with Railway Minister Pijush Goyal, the Chief Minister laid stress on expediting railway projects in the State. He also placed demands for sanctioning of new DEMU rakes and speedy implementation of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom, which will boost the economy of the State.

Goyal assured that urgent steps would be taken to provide new DEMU rakes and strengthen the mechanical workshop of railways in Tripura to ensure smooth functioning of DEMU trains in the State.

The Union minister also agreed to the suggestion to modify the schedule of the Deoghar Express for the convenience of pilgrims by reducing the duration of the trip.

He also appreciated and agreed to the suggestion for introducing green bogie service in the Kanchenjunga Express for transshipment of fruits and vegetables.

In the meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Deb discussed several oil and gas projects under implementation in the State, including expansion of the CGD (City Gas Distribution) network and progress of the North East Gas Grid Project under Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd, 250 km of which passes through the State. At present, West Tripura and Gomati districts are covered under the CGD network. The Union minister assured Deb that all districts of Tripura would be covered by the network to help transform the State into a gas-based economy.

“We also discussed augmentation of oil and gas infrastructure and harnessing full hydrocarbon potential of Tripura. I assured the Union Minister of all necessary support in expediting the oil and gas projects in Tripura for ease of living of its citizens,” the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Source: The Assam Tribune