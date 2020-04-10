Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 10 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Tripura CM confirms second COVID-19 positive case

April 10
22:24 2020
NET News Desk

Tripura reported its second COVID-19 positive case today, taking the total number of positive cases to two.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to his Twitter handle to confirm the case. In a tweet, he wrote, “ALERT! One more #COVID19 positive case in Tripura has been confirmed, taking the total number to 02. The patient is 32 years old Male from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra & has travelled along with the last COVID19 positive patient in train.”

As per reports, the second positive case is a 32-years-old male from Madhya Pradesh and is currently staying at Damcherra. The infected person has travelled along with the first COVID-19 positive patient in train.

The first patient was a 45-year-old woman, who has been infected with the deadly virus and undergoing treatment in the state’s capital, Udaipur. She was detected as the first positive case of the state on April 6.

The CM further urged the people to not to panic and cooperate with the government in the fight against the pandemic.

