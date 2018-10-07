Tripura CM Defends ‘Internet During Mahabharata’ Statement

NET Bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2018 on Saturday, defended his ‘Internet-existed-during-the-Maharabharata’ statement.

“You have focussed on just one aspect of my statement,” Deb said.

“What I had said was there was something… Maybe it was the internet, maybe satellite… but there was some technology. Else how did [the mythological character] Sanjaya see [the war between the Pandavas and Kauravas that] he saw,” Deb questioned.

Deb also spoke about another one of his controversial statements — the one in which he said that he doesn’t “understand the beauty of Diana Hayden”.

When asked if Deb would apologise to Hayden, who had denounced the Tripura CM’s remark, he said, “I am born in a country that respects its mothers and sisters. So in this country, no person can establish himself… can’t succeed in his work if he doesn’t respect women.”

Deb also rejected reports that Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah had reprimanded him over his controversial statements.

“You can ask him [Amit Shah], unhone mujhe kabhi nai data [he has never reprimanded me],” Deb said.

SOURCE- India Today