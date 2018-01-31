Tripura CM Manik Sarkar Has Rs. 3,930 Only

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who is running for the fifth consecutive term, has Rs 3,930 and has never filed any income tax return, states an election affidavit submitted by him while filing his nomination paper.

The Left leader donates his entire salary to the CPI(M) and gets Rs 5,000 from the party as subsistence allowances. The 69-year-old leader has Rs 1,520 in hand and Rs 2,410 in his account in a nationalised bank. He does not have any other bank deposit, the affidavit said.

Sarkar, who is contesting from Dhanpur constituency, filed his nomination papers on Monday. He has no cultivable or homestead land. He stays in the chief ministers official residence.

The chief ministers wife Panchali Bhattacharya, a retired central government employee, has Rs 20,140 as cash and Rs 1,24,101 and Rs 86,473.78 in two bank accounts.

She also has three fixed deposits of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh, besides 20 grams of jewelry. Bhattacharya inherited 888.35 sq ft area of land and till date invested Rs 15 lakh for construction there. The current value of the land is Rs 21 lakh.

She filed her last income tax return in 2011-12, where she showed her income as Rs 4,49,770. After that she did not file any income tax return.

-PTI