Tripura Congress MLA Demands Probe for Blacking Him out by AIR

Tripura Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath demanded enquiry against Akashbani Agartala for not covering his press conference where he had praised central government and criticised left front over the ongoing controversy of not airing chief minister’s I-Day eve speech.

Nath complained that Akashbani has black out the news of an elected representative, which appeared to be unethical on the part of national broadcaster and also to favour the ruling CPI(M) in the state. In the press conference Mr Nath attacked Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for his speech on Independence Day and criticised the role of CPI(M) party.

He alleged that Mr Sarkar attempted to come in public glare by violating broadcasting code and now CPI(M) desperately trying to make as an election issue. “But the entire of my event was black out by Akashbani Agartala whereas Doordarshan covered it extensively. Upon enquiry I have been informed since the issue got complication and triggered controversy because of non-airing Chief Minister’s speech that’s why my news was not covered in Akashbani, which is completely unacceptable. I want probe into it,” Mr Nath demanded.

He smells a conspiracy hatched by CPI(M) locally. Mr Nath demanded Prasar Bharati to release a whitepaper on the coverage of Doordarshan and Akashbani for past one year indicating how much coverage they have given to ruling CPI(M) in Tripura and opposition parties. The congress MLA alleged Mr Sarkar intentionally made it an issue to malign Prime Minister Modi when majority people of Tripura shifted their allegiance towards BJP.

Moreover, the people of Tripura have realised how leftists cheated them in past 25 years and how country is progressing and the state is moving backward under communist rule, he added. Mr Nath further alleged a good number of news staff of Akashbani and Doordarshan is the sympathiser of communist and in number of occasions they gave more coverage to CPI(M) party.

