Wed, 03 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura CPI (M) Mouthpiece Shut Down

Tripura CPI (M) Mouthpiece Shut Down
October 03
12:13 2018
NET Bureau

Registration of the ‘Daily Desher Katha’- the mouthpiece newspaper of the Tripura CPI (M)- was cancelled by the Registrar of Newspaper for India (RNI).

K Satish Nambudiripad, additional press registrar, in a letter to the publisher of the Bengali daily stated, “The office of the Registrar of Newspaper for India is in receipt of an email from the office of the district magistrate and collector, West Tripura, Agaratala, enclosing a communication from Sub divisional Magistrate, Sadar, West Tripura 01.10.2018 cancelling the authentication as recorded by him over the declaration made in Form I. This office is treating the certificate of Registration issued by this office as invalid and certificate of Registration so issued stands withdrawn.”

Reacting to the cancellation, former editor of the paper and senior CPI(M) leader Gautam Das said, “This move is totally illegal, politically motivated and anti-democratic. This will jeopardizes the livelihood of more than two hundred workers and employees associated with the newspaper.”

“During the Congress regime the newspaper was denied advertisement and even circulation was forcibly stopped but later the High court had intervened and ordered resumption of advertisement and circulation,” he said.

“The newspaper has filed requisite papers to RNI through district magistrate. However, RNI has already issued registration certificate, which it withdrew later. Some BJP leaders were all out to ensure that this paper does not get registration,” he further added.

The newspaper started as a weekly. In 2012, Desher Katha’s ownership was transferred from the CPI (M) party to a society under the Society Registration Act-1860. In 2018, the ownership was again transferred to a trust.

SOURCE: Economic Times

