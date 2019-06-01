Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 01 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Tripura: Drugs Worth Rs 5 Crore Destroyed

June 01
12:01 2019
NET Bureau

Seized drugs worth of Rs 5 crore were destroyed on Thursday by Tripura Police, informed senior police official RK Nagar in West Tripura.

Nagar also informed that the destruction of the seized drugs is continuing as per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India.

The quantity of drugs includes- ganja (6539 kg), cough syrup (37758 bottles), Yuba and other tablets (64215 numbers) and heroin (around 360 grams).

The value of the destroyed drugs is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore.

The seizure of the destroyed quantity was made in a period of one-and-a-half months.

The dry cannabis (ganja), tablets and heroin were set to fire. The cough syrup bottles were crushed under a water tanker.

It may be mentioned here that only a couple of months back, Tripura police destroyed addictive substances worth of Rs 7 crore.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

0 Comments

