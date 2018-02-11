Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 11 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura Employees Vote Through Postal Ballots

Tripura Employees Vote Through Postal Ballots
February 11
10:41 2018
The police and paramilitary personnel on Saturday cast their votes through postal ballots in 12 centres across Tripura, Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti said.

Voting process for employees engaged in poll process started this morning and 1,470 staff members cast their votes.

Police, Tripura State Rifles personnel and traffic officials took part in the voting, the CEO told reporters.

He said 76,300 postal ballot papers were printed for 60,000 employees who were engaged in the election process in different capacities.

Election for the 60-member Tripura Assembly would be held on February 18 and results would be out on March 3.

PTI

Sriram TaranikantiTripura Legislative Assembly
