Thu, 14 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura Flood Situation Grim, CM Seeks Army Assistance

Tripura Flood Situation Grim, CM Seeks Army Assistance
June 14
15:51 2018
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday sought the Army’s assistance in rescue operations in the flood-hit state as incessant rains continued for the third day leading to floods and landslides – forcing some 50,000 poeple to take shelter in relief camps and claiming four lives.

Deb informed Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh in a telephonic conversation on Thursday morning of the situation and apprised him of the steps taken by the state government.

“Apprised Rajnath Singhji about the flood situation and the ongoing relief work in Tripura. Requested for assistance from the Army for rescue operations in a few critical locations. The Home Ministry has assured all the necessary support from the Central government,” Deb tweeted.

The Chief Minister also requested the Home Minister to “urgently” increase the number of National Disaster Response Force personnel in Tripura.

An official statement said the Centre has assured all the necessary support to Tripura to deal with the flood situation.

It has asked the Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, an official of the Tripura Disaster Management Control Centre said that around 50,000 people of over 10,000 families took shelter in around 200 relief camps in different parts of the state mostly in northern Tripura.

“At least four people, including two aged men and a teenager, died across Tripura since Tuesday due to landslides, falling trees or fishing in flooded rivers,” the official said.

“We have kept ready a Pawan Hans helicopter and sent requisition to the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide two more copters to rescue marooned people and to provide relief to the affected families if necessary.”

He said that Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Wednesday and Thursday could not fly from Silchar in southern Assam due to bad weather.

The Disaster Management official said that the situation in northern Tripura’s Unokoti district deteriorated after three old embankments of the Manu River was breached.

Waters of many rivers of Tripura are flowing over the danger levels. Flood waters inundated many villages, homes, paddy fields highways besides low-lying areas.

Landslides have occurred in many highways affecting movement of traffic.

-IANS

