Mon, 15 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura Government Hoaxed Over 7th Pay Commission, Alleges CPI(M)

October 15
08:46 2018
NET Bureau

The BJP-led government in Tripura under the Chief Ministership of Biplab Kumar Deb has been heavily criticised on Sunday by the CPI (M) for deceiving the state government employees in name of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) benefits; even as the state government claimed that following CPC helped teachers to receive a 14 per cent hike in salary.

The former finance minister of the state during the CPI(M) government, Bhanulal Saha, while interacting with reporters in Agartala said that the recent pay revision by the government was nothing but cheating the employees in the name 7th CPC.

“It is only a concocted story. It was not on par with central pay scale,” he added.

The former minister, lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, further said that the 7th CPC assured to the pensioners and the state government employees turned out to be false and added that the revised pat matrix is not compatible with central perks.

“Neither the 7th pay commission nor any other Central scale was implemented by the Tripura government. These failed promises were concocted by Modi, Shah and Deb. The government didn’t even complete their vision which was mentioned in the documents during elections,” he further added.

Quashing the allegations, Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “There has been 14 per cent hike for all employees and for many, the hike was as good as CPC. Those who were at the helm of affairs for 25 years had made a history of cheating people and employees. They have no right to speak against this good initiative of the government.”

7th Pay CommissionAmit ShahBiplab Kumar DebBJPCPI(M)narendra modispi(m) tripuratripuraTripura CM
