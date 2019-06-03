Tripura: Government Plans to Boost Bamboo Cultivation

NET Bureau

Besides, expansion of area under bamboo cultivation, Tripura government has decided to develop marketing network of the finish products of bamboo across the country to boost rural livelihood in a big way, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Attending MoU signing program between Tripura Bamboo Mission (TBM) and National Centre for Design and Product Development (NCDPD) to promote bamboo and bamboo based industry in the state today Deb said Modi government in 2017 ceased the tag of tree from bamboo and considered it as a grass after 90 years for facilitating the poor bamboo cultivators of Himalayan region.

He stated that his government has decided to expand bamboo cultivation in 14,000 hectares of land by 2022 and to hire consultant for promoting bamboo based industry in the state. The Northeast region supplies 66 percent bamboo to the country’s total demand but the industry has not been developed here yet despite having huge potential.

Deb urged the people to get involved in the industry to crate job by devising a comprehensive plan to market bamboo based products worldwide and said, “I hope today’s MoU will being a new hope for the bamboo industries in the state.”

He also inspected the experimental bamboo cultivation plot, various tools, and machinery facilities and the ongoing training besides getting acquainted with new bamboo products at the BCDI. Despite highly trained skilled artisans in the state who produce international quality bamboo products, they are unable to make profits because of the lack of proper marketing.

“We have signed an MoU and are now going to appoint consultants for marketing, consultants will legally get them a percentage of the profit share. Earlier, the state government never went appointed marketing consultant but now we shall go for that through tender or taking cabinet decision in order to increase the sale of bamboo products of the state,” Deb added.

Source: United News of India