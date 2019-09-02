Tripura Government to hike pensions of retired journalists

NET Bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced a major hike in pension of the retired journalists at Agartala Press Club.

The CM announced this after handing over a cheque of R. 2 lakh to ailing journalist Biswajit Sharma.

The CM further announced that he had already approved a proposal for increasing the pensions of retired journalists to Rs 10000 from the present sum of Rs 1000.

Addressing the gathering, Deb also appreciated the constructive role of media and said that the media has a bigger role to play.

“Apart from being journalists, the media persons have to perform their responsibilities as citizens as well,” the CM added.

“Being the fourth pillar of democracy, the media here has a bigger role to play. The four pillars need to work together to save democracy,” he further added.

Agartala Press Club convener (ad-hoc) Pranab Sarkar handed over a memorandum to the CM comprising a number of demands.

Modernization of the press club, free accommodation for journalists without permanent residents, and free health insurance for the journalists were some of the demands that the memorandum included.

Source: Northeast Now