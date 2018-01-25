Tripura Governor Demands Probe into Death of Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Tripura governor Tathagatha Roy on Wednesday said the Centre should constitute a probe into the “mysterious death” of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

“This is my personal opinion that there should be a proper inquiry into the death of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Both of them died under mysterious circumstances. We don’t know actually what happened to both of them, there should be a proper probe into it,” Roy told reporters at the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.

Roy said if inquiry committee can be constituted on the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and killing of Mahatma Gandhi, then why can’t a probe be ordered into the death of Mukherjee and Upadhyaya.

The BJS was founded in 1951. The present day BJP is the successor party of the BJS, which merged itself into the Janata Party in 1977.

Mukherjee was strongly opposed to Article 370, and felt it as a threat to national unity. He went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on 11 May while crossing into Kashmir. He died while he was under arrest on June 23, 1953.

After Mukherjee, Upadhyaya was one of the prominent leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He died on February 1968 under mysterious circumstances while travelling in a train at Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh.

