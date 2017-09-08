Tripura Govt Launches Social Media Account

Tripura’s Left Front government on Friday introduced its own social media account — My Govt Tripura — to disseminate its decision, plans, actions and policies among the people.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, accompanied by Health and PWD Minister Badal Choudhury and Information and Finance minister Bhanulal Saha, launched the account.

“To remain in the contemporary digital world and to spread government decisions, plans, actions and policies to more people using various social media, the new system has been introduced,” Sarkar told the media.

As social media swiftly spreads information, the state government is trying to reach out to the larger section of the people using various social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, he said.

The Information and Cultural Affairs Department will operate the account.

-IANS