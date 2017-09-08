Fri, 08 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Tripura Govt Launches Social Media Account

Tripura Govt Launches Social Media Account
September 08
17:30 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tripura’s Left Front government on Friday introduced its own social media account — My Govt Tripura — to disseminate its decision, plans, actions and policies among the people.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, accompanied by Health and PWD Minister Badal Choudhury and Information and Finance minister Bhanulal Saha, launched the account.

“To remain in the contemporary digital world and to spread government decisions, plans, actions and policies to more people using various social media, the new system has been introduced,” Sarkar told the media.

As social media swiftly spreads information, the state government is trying to reach out to the larger section of the people using various social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, he said.

The Information and Cultural Affairs Department will operate the account.

-IANS

Tags
My Govt TripuraSocial Media Account
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.