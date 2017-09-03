Tripura Govt Orders Inquiry for Bringing Students in Leftists Rally

The education department ordered an enquiry into the allegation of mobilising students and teachers in anti-imperialist rally of leftists during office hour where many student were reportedly fell ill in scorching heat of sun.

According to report, as many as 11 students in North Tripura, five in Dhalai district and three in South Tripura fell ill and were admitted to hospital on Friday. Allegedly, the school authorities forced the students to join in the rally along with teachers.

The police had to mobilise extra security force when BJP organised protest rally in Northern town Dharmanagar in the evening against forcefully involving the students, teachers and other government employees, including doctors, in the rally of leftists.

Police said 11 secondary level students of different city based schools were directed to attend the peace rally in Dharmanagar against war, which was began at 1300 hrs. After sometimes walking under the sun students, including seven girls, fell sick and three of them were shifted to hospital. The same incident was reported at Ambassa of Dhalai and Sabroom of South Tripura.

The report of student fell sick was spread like wildfire. Besides, guardians of the students BJP supporters were also gathered in the different location and stormed the schools where head teachers claimed that the program was organised by the government and there was an instruction to send teachers and student in the rally.

However, Director Secondary Education U K Chakma stated that there was no direction from the department to send any student or teacher to participate any rally and said, “We have already sought report from the district education officers and certainly we shall conduct enquiry into the allegations.”

He further stated that apex court banned the rally of students except some exceptions and it was well-known to the school authorities. There was strict order for the teachers also not to involve in any activities without permission from the competent authority during school hours.Meanwhile, BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb alleged that CPI-M had designed their party program where all of their ministers, including chief minister were involved to generate hype of their imaginary war and brought out students, teachers and employees during office hour across the state.

“In the rally, they raised slogan against the US and the Indian government but not uttered a single word against Pakistan or China who were actually creating an ambiance of war in Indian border. The rally once again proved that CPI-M is pro-Pakistani and pro-Chinese but anti-Indian,” Deb commented.

He warned unless the government institute enquiry against the employees who joined the rally skipping office and the teachers who forced the students to attend the rally, BJP will launched severe movement across the state and if needed the party will move to Supreme Court.

-UNI