Tripura Govt Promises to Offer Maximum Benefits to Its Employees

Tripura Finance Minister Bhanu Lal Saha on Tuesday promised to give maximum benefit to the employees and pensioners from within the limited resources at the state government’s disposal.

Replying to a query of Congress legislator Ratan Lal Nath Saha, he said, “We have constituted pay and pension revision committee to make recommendations that can be implemented within an expense of Rs 600 crores but if implementing the recommendation requires more expenses we will try to mobilize additional funds as far as practicable.”

He, however, stopped short of committing the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th central pay commission for employees and pensioners and said only four states have implemented recommendations of the 7th central pay commission while several others are contemplating giving nearest benefits.

“But our constraints of resources stand in the way and at this moment we are determined to provide maximum benefit to the 1,76,73 employees of all categories and 57,688 pensioners,” he added. The opposition members questioned the constitutional validity of the committee as the three members committee has two employees who would be recommending their salaries and benefits.

However, Mr Saha said the pay and pension revision committee will submit its final recommendations latest by May 31 next within the extended time and then the matter will be considered by the state cabinet with special emphasis on financial requirements and then arrive at an appropriate decision.

