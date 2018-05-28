Tripura Govt Sets August 15 Deadline to Phase out Plastic Bags

The Tripura government has set August 15 as the deadline to phase out plastic carry bags, state minister Sudip Roy Barman said.

The government, as part of the ‘Himalayan Cleanup’ programme, urged people to replace their plastic bags with biodegradable ones. The Himalayan Cleanup campaign has been launched by a Delhi-based organization in 12 mountain states in the country to end plastic pollution in the hilly areas.

Barman, the state science, technology and environment minister, said the initiative will go a long way in restoring ecological balance. “Plastic waste damages marine life, contaminates soil and clogs drains. The environment department is taking measures to free the state of plastic bags by August 15,” Barman told reporters after launching the drive in Agartala.

People have to realize that plastic is not biodegradable and burning it could only produce harmful gases, the minister stated. “Random plastic use for packing food items and groceries has to be stopped. If necessary, the government will consult an expert agency to find out alternatives,” he added.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has recently asked the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to construct at least 500-metre road with plastic waste as a measure to curb platic pollution. He also asked the AMC to start door-to-door garbage collection in all parts of the municipal area.

Explaining the root of the problem, Barman said, “Raids and seizures can’t end the use of plastic. If production is not stopped, the problem will not be solved. Awareness is the only solution.”

Earlier in 2015, the erstwhile Left Front government had imposed a total ban on production, use and sale of plastic bags for carrying items.

“The plastic ban, imposed during Left rule, was just paperwork. We want to implement it in the truest spirit We have asked the Railways and transport companies to forbid plastic carry bags,” the minister added.

-Business Standard