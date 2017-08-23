Tripura Govt Wants More National Highways, Opposition Smells Politics

Tripura minister of public works department (PWD) Badal Choudhury urged Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari to make at least eight more state roads as national highway.

At present Tripura is having six national highways and MoRTH in principle agreed to elevate four more roads to national highway. But before making the declared roads as national highway the demand of more highways by the state government earned criticism. Though central government announced six national highways in Tripura, practically only two roads are operating in the state in very critical condition at present and others are progressing in very slow pace.

Choudhury also referred to the meeting between Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and visiting union minister of state for RTH Mansukh Manviya and said the emphasis put on upgradation of existing highways and creation of new highways. However, the state government plea of making more national highways there is only a few stretches are left with state’s responsibility. Most of roads including national highways are in bad condition in the state due to poor construction and maintenance by the state PWD.

The opposition MLA Ratan Lal Nath alleged because of rampant corruption in the state, all the roads including the main roads of Agartala became worst and every time in the name of maintenance PWD raising the height of the roads and unscientific plastering on the surface.

“As a result, roads have taken worst shape including the VIP Road; houses and buildings along the roads went down from the roads that increased the incidences of flash flood and inundation problem in the city. The central government is funding for development and maintenance of roads substantially especially for the urban areas but entire money has been siphoned off,” Nath alleged.

Moreover, the left front government just to shifting the financial burden of the state to Centre has proposed for eight more roads to be elevated as national highways. After which, there will be no important roads left in the state with the state government and PWD turned into consultant.

All the roads and bridges in the state have been constructed without maintaining the quality and technical specifications and as a result, most of the building including civil secretariat has developed cracks and many parts got damaged due to poor quality, he said adding that now the state government is trying to shift the maintenance of buildings and roads to Centre.

-UNI