Ahead of the February Tripura Assembly polls, the Left Front government on Tuesday announced 24 months of maternity leave to its women employees — for the first two children.

The weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, took the decision, Information and Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha told the media. He said women employees can take the leave in one go or intermittently till the child turns 18.

-IANS