Tripura High Court gets new Chief Justice

Justice Ajay Rastogi, a senior judge of the Rajasthan High Court, was sworn in on Thursday as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court after T. Vaiphei retired a day earlier.

Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief Justice at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, his cabinet colleagues, Tripura High Court’s lone judge Subhashish Talapatra, top officials, leaders of various political parties were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

A senior High Court official said against the sanctioned strength of four judges, two posts were lying vacant for more than one year, creating numerous legal problems.

“Due to the lack of judges, setting up of a division bench for many cases is not possible. The Supreme Court also has tried several times to solve the problem but the issue remained unsettled,” the official told IANS refusing to be named.

Along with Tripura, separate High Courts were also set up in Manipur and Meghalaya in 2013.

-IANS