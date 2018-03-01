Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 02 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura High Court gets new Chief Justice

Tripura High Court gets new Chief Justice
March 01
21:52 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Justice Ajay Rastogi, a senior judge of the Rajasthan High Court, was sworn in on Thursday as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court after T. Vaiphei retired a day earlier.

Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief Justice at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, his cabinet colleagues, Tripura High Court’s lone judge Subhashish Talapatra, top officials, leaders of various political parties were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

A senior High Court official said against the sanctioned strength of four judges, two posts were lying vacant for more than one year, creating numerous legal problems.

“Due to the lack of judges, setting up of a division bench for many cases is not possible. The Supreme Court also has tried several times to solve the problem but the issue remained unsettled,” the official told IANS refusing to be named.

Along with Tripura, separate High Courts were also set up in Manipur and Meghalaya in 2013.

-IANS

Tags
Justice Ajay RastogiTripura high court
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.