Sat, 03 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura High Court to Get New Chief Justice

Tripura High Court to Get New Chief Justice
February 03
13:20 2018
Justice Ajay Rastogi, a senior judge of the Rajasthan High Court, is likely to be the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, a high court official said here on Saturday.

The incumbent Chief Justice, T. Vaiphei, would retire on February 28, the official said.

Recommending Justice Rastogi’s name, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said: “…the Collegium finds Justice Rastogi suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.”

Against the sanctioned strength of four judges, the posts of two judges in Tripura High Court were lying vacant for more than one year.

Along with Tripura, separate High Courts were also set up in Manipur and Meghalaya in 2013.

-IANS

Tripura Chief JusticeTripura high court
