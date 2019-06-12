Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 12 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Tripura keen to operationalise Indo-Bangla waterway project

Tripura keen to operationalise Indo-Bangla waterway project
June 12
15:08 2019
NET bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is keen to operationalize the Indo-Bangla waterway project at the earliest as it could be a game changer in the states communicaton system, a senior official said Wednesday.

The proposed waterway project will connect Tripuras Gomati river with Meghna river of Bangladesh to get access to Ashuganj port of the neighbouring country.

Presently ships and steamers ply from Haldia in West Bengal to Dawodkandi in Bangladesh, which is only 80 km from Tripura’s Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district.

At a meeting with the planning department on Tuesday, the chief minister was briefed about the report of the Joint Technical Committees finding on the 15-km inland waterway project, Transport Secretary L Darlong said. The report suggested dredging work on a 15-km stretch to operationalize the proposed waterway.

A technical committee of the Ministry of Shipping had visited Srimantapur area of Sepahijala district just before the Lok Sabha elections, to see the ground reality.

The state government wants construction of a jetty at Srimantapur Land Customs Station (LCS) to handle business through the proposed waterway project.

Source: Money Control

Biplab Kumar DebIndo-Bangla WaterwayLand Customs StationMinistry of ShippingtripuraWaterWays
