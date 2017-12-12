Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Tripura Man Held for Theft After 37 Years

Tripura Man Held for Theft After 37 Years
December 12
15:24 2017
A 58-year-old man in Tripura, wanted for two cases of theft committed 37 years ago, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on two permanent arrest warrants, Sisir Dhar was arrested on Monday from Jirania, western Tripura, and was sent to the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala police station Subrata Chakraborty told IANS.

He said that Dhar, who has become a grandfather now, had committed two thefts in 1981 in Agartala. Details of the crimes are not available with police.

After his crime, Dhar was absconding for many years. During the past few years he was working as a labourer to earn his family’s livelihood.

-IANS

Sisir Dhar
