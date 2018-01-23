Tripura Marks Netaji’s Birth Anniversary with Massive Procession

Over 2,000 school students and tableaux depicting various issues, including current ones, were part of a mammoth colourful procession in Agartala in Tripura on Tuesday to mark the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The students from the 69-year-old Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan and other educational institutions highlighted terror strikes across the world, the 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita (disciple of Swami Vivekananda), the adverse effect of mobile phones and electronic devices, protection of the environment, climate change, peace and ethnic harmony, traffic rules awareness, and dying folk culture and puppetry.

Role of media in society, prevention of child marriage, Netaji’s role and incidents related to India’s freedom struggle, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, role of youth in protection and developments in the country, India’s cultural diversity and unity, harmony among Hindus and Muslims, noise pollution, the devastating effect of floods, awareness on differently abled children were among issues showcased by various troupes of students.

The participants also portrayed the negative effect of fast food, traditional culture of tribal people, drug menace, crimes against women, earthquakes and happenings related to India’s freedom movement.

Hundreds and thousands of spectators gathered along the roadside to witness the procession, the only of its kind in the entire country, flagged off by state Education Department director Uttam Kumar Chakma.

In view of the February 18 assembly polls in Tripura, some mandatory changes were done in Netaji’s birth day celebrations. Like previous years, the Tripura government declared an official holiday on Tuesday on the occasion. Government departments and NGOs also took out tableaux illustrating various national and regional issues.

“We have been organising the procession on the occasion of Netaji’s birthday for the past 69 years to highlight the role, sacrifice and dedication of this great freedom fighter,” school teacher and staff council secretary Monimoy Roy told IANS.

He said: “Since 1980 the annual celebration turned a government sponsored event and pre-Republic day carnival.”

-IANS