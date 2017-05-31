Wed, 31 May 2017

Northeast Today

Tripura Minister Demands Cancer Research Centre in the State

Tripura Minister Demands Cancer Research Centre in the State
May 31
12:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With cancer rising rapidly in the entire Northeast region, there is a need to establish an Advanced Regional Centre for Cancer Research and prevention in Tripura; this was suggested by state Health and Family Welfare minister Badal Chowdhury.

While speaking in the meeting of NE health ministers’ meeting in Guwahati, Chowdhury said, “The proposal was given to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda during his visit to the state. The purpose of establishing such a centre is to identify the risk factors responsible for occurrence of different cancers with peculiar distribution in respect to Tripura.”

He further mentioned that presently there is no such dedicated research institute in the entire NE region. Therefore, the DoNER could consider the Rs. 400 crore projects. He has also demanded introduction of four DNB courses in IGM Hospital since faculty and infrastructure are available in the state, “DNB course in four disciplines- Pediatrics, Gynecology, Medicine and Ophthalmology may be considered in the state’s referral hospital to cater the need of the people.”

“Besides, Tripura urgently needs to set up a Cardiac Care Unit in three districts- Gomati, Dhalai and Unakoti with an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crore each such centre,” asserted the minister,

“Since diabetics and hypertension are on the rise there is a need to have at least 3/5 dialysis centres to cater the local need. Three CT Scan machines will also be installed in our three district hospitals within this current year under NHM. At least five more such CT scans are required in district and subdivional hospitals to cover the entire state”, he stated.

Tags
Badal ChowdhurycancerCancer Research Centre
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.