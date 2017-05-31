Tripura Minister Demands Cancer Research Centre in the State

With cancer rising rapidly in the entire Northeast region, there is a need to establish an Advanced Regional Centre for Cancer Research and prevention in Tripura; this was suggested by state Health and Family Welfare minister Badal Chowdhury.

While speaking in the meeting of NE health ministers’ meeting in Guwahati, Chowdhury said, “The proposal was given to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda during his visit to the state. The purpose of establishing such a centre is to identify the risk factors responsible for occurrence of different cancers with peculiar distribution in respect to Tripura.”

He further mentioned that presently there is no such dedicated research institute in the entire NE region. Therefore, the DoNER could consider the Rs. 400 crore projects. He has also demanded introduction of four DNB courses in IGM Hospital since faculty and infrastructure are available in the state, “DNB course in four disciplines- Pediatrics, Gynecology, Medicine and Ophthalmology may be considered in the state’s referral hospital to cater the need of the people.”

“Besides, Tripura urgently needs to set up a Cardiac Care Unit in three districts- Gomati, Dhalai and Unakoti with an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crore each such centre,” asserted the minister,

“Since diabetics and hypertension are on the rise there is a need to have at least 3/5 dialysis centres to cater the local need. Three CT Scan machines will also be installed in our three district hospitals within this current year under NHM. At least five more such CT scans are required in district and subdivional hospitals to cover the entire state”, he stated.