Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 11 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Tripura MLA marries woman who lodged rape case against him

Tripura MLA marries woman who lodged rape case against him
June 11
12:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

MLA Dhananjoy Tripura of Tripura’s ruling party, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), has married a woman who had accused him of raping and deceiving her.

“Yes, I have married the woman at Chaturdas Devata temple in Agartala,” Dhananjoy Tripura told reporters in Agartala on Monday.

 IPFT MLA’s counsel Amit Debbarma said the legislator married the woman at Chaturdas Devta Temple near Old Agartala on Sunday.

Debbarma said the marriage was held and both parties have come to a compromise and no further complaint would be lodged against each other.

The bride is now happily residing at Gandacherra, in Dhalai district.

Valid documents would be submitted to the concerned authority on Tuesday morning for securing the marriage certificate.

The woman had filed a case against the MLA on May 20 at Agartala Women’s Police Station accusing him of raping and deceiving by not marrying her.

In her complaint, the woman had claimed that she was “socially engaged” to the IPFT MLA from Rimavalley constituency.

She had claimed that the legislator maintained an intimate relationship with her but later refused to tie the nuptial knot.

The MLA was booked for raping the woman.

Source: India Today

Tags
Indigenous People's Front of TripuraMLA Dhananjoy
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.