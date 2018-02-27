Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections Exit Poll Results to be Out Today

Survey agencies are set to release exit polls results for Assembly Elections in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya today evening. The voting in Nagaland and Meghalaya began at 7 am and is likely to conclude at 4 pm. While the voting in Tripura elections was held earlier in February. The counting for the three states will take place on March 3.

The terms of elected governments in the Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are scheduled to expire on 6, 13 and 14 March respectively. The three north-eastern states have 60 assembly constituencies each. As per an election commission notification, the publishing or publicizing result of any exit poll in connection with Assemblies elections is not allowed prior to 4.30 pm.

The elections are crucial for BJP, Congress and the Left. While BJP is looking to expand its political footprint in the north-east, Congress party has put-in whirlwind efforts to secure Meghalaya. For Communist Party of India (Marxist), the results in Tripura elections is significant. Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi have carried out multiple rallies to boost their party’s prospects in the state. It will be interesting to see what gains their party will make in the elections.

