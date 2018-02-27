Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 27 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections Exit Poll Results to be Out Today

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Elections Exit Poll Results to be Out Today
February 27
15:41 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Survey agencies are set to release exit polls results for Assembly Elections in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya today evening. The voting in Nagaland and Meghalaya began at 7 am and is likely to conclude at 4 pm. While the voting in Tripura elections was held earlier in February. The counting for the three states will take place on March 3.

The terms of elected governments in the Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are scheduled to expire on 6, 13 and 14 March respectively. The three north-eastern states have 60 assembly constituencies each. As per an election commission notification, the publishing or publicizing result of any exit poll in connection with Assemblies elections is not allowed prior to 4.30 pm.

The elections are crucial for BJP, Congress and the Left. While BJP is looking to expand its political footprint in the north-east, Congress party has put-in whirlwind efforts to secure Meghalaya. For Communist Party of India (Marxist), the results in Tripura elections is significant. Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi have carried out multiple rallies to boost their party’s prospects in the state. It will be interesting to see what gains their party will make in the elections.

FE

Photo for representation only

Tags
Exit Pollnarendra modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.