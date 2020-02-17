Tripura NPR data collection exercise likely to begin in May

NET Bureau

Amid agitation and opposition by the various groups against National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Tripura State Level Census Coordination Committee has announced the schedule and method of NPR data collection. The process is expected to start in May.

The committee headed by chief secretary Manoj Kumar in a meeting with officials here decided to go for a census through standardised mobile app, only instead of paper survey schedule, director of census, Tripura, Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, said on Saturday, adding that it set a host of targets for the NPR operation, including training and capacity building for its personnel.

He said the Registrar General of India has allowed both mobile app and paper schedule for collecting data to prepare the National Population Register (NPR) in the first phase and Tripura opted for the app-based enumeration to make the census more authentic and convenient. The second phase of the census will be online self-enumeration.

He indicated that the state would go for a digital form of census to get the entire process transparent and robust, which had been initially announced by Union home minister Amit Shah last year and said the mobile app for 2021 census operation will be a transformation from paper census to a digital census.

Chakraborty, however, said NPR data collection in Tripura would be conducted between May 16 and June 29, and training of about 11,000 enumerators would start soon. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar finalised the plan for conducting the NPR in the meeting.

According to Chakraborty, the purpose of the NPR is to build a complete identity database of every common resident in the country and the database would contain demographic and biometric particulars. The enumeration data would be recorded in real time and uploaded on the system, he added.

According to census records, Tripura has a population of 35.73 lakh. However, NPR data from 2010 shows the state’s population to be much less, since personnel engaged with law enforcement, para-military and security agencies were not covered by the exercise.

Source: Times Of India